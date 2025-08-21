Contractor's Custody in Mithi River Scam Sparks Corruption Debate

A Mumbai court has remanded a contractor to police custody until September 26 in connection with the Rs 65-crore Mithi river desilting scam. The accused, Shershing Rathod, claims he is being victimized for his anti-corruption stance and political affiliations. Authorities allege the creation of fake MoUs and bogus billing worth Rs 29.62 crore.

Rathod, arrested on Wednesday, appeared before Chief Judicial Magistrate Abhijit Solapure. The Economic Offences Wing (EoW) sought a 10-day custody extension for further investigation. Police argue the accused failed to complete the desilting contract and submitted fraudulent bills for debris transport, misrepresented as silt removal.

Rathod's lawyer contends this is a vendetta due to his anti-corruption efforts and political ties. Despite his claims of similarities with a previous case, the prosecution insists the current allegations are distinct. The court acknowledged elements of the previous case but ordered continued custody for thorough investigation.

