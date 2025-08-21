Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Young Police Constable's Untimely Death in Bareilly

A young police constable, Shiv Kumar, was found dead in his rented home in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh. The 26-year-old allegedly committed suicide. An investigation is underway to determine the cause of death, with a post-mortem examination and family testimonials pending.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bareilly | Updated: 21-08-2025 21:28 IST | Created: 21-08-2025 21:28 IST
Tragedy Strikes: Young Police Constable's Untimely Death in Bareilly
Shiv Kumar
  • Country:
  • India

A tragedy unfolded in Bareilly as 26-year-old police constable Shiv Kumar was discovered hanging from a ceiling fan at his rented accommodation. The shocking incident has raised questions about the pressures faced by law enforcement officers.

Shiv Kumar, originally from Khata village in Meerut, had been stationed at Bithri Chainpur since April 2023. Fellow officers found his lifeless body when they went to call him. Authorities are striving to understand the motivation behind his drastic action.

Senior police officials, including Senior Superintendent of Police Anurag Arya, have initiated a probe. The cause of the alleged suicide remains unclear, and Kumar's family is en route to assist in the investigation. The community awaits further insights pending the results of the post-mortem and family interviews.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
The Power Play: Texas and California's Battle Over New Congressional Maps

The Power Play: Texas and California's Battle Over New Congressional Maps

 Global
2
Brazil's Legal Battle: Financial Institutions Caught in Crossfire

Brazil's Legal Battle: Financial Institutions Caught in Crossfire

 Global
3
Bolsonaro's Asylum Plea and Political Turmoil

Bolsonaro's Asylum Plea and Political Turmoil

 Brazil
4
Rising Threat of Islamic State Amid Digital Age

Rising Threat of Islamic State Amid Digital Age

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Innovative Blue Financing Urged to Protect Thailand’s Marine Life and Livelihoods

Uruguay’s Work-Study Initiative Delivers Higher Wages and Job Stability for Youth

Heat, Floods, and Poverty: How Climate Change is Reshaping Human Capital in ECA

Sierra Leone’s Education Boosted by PBF, but Equity and Capacity Gaps Remain

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025