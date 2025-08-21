Tragedy Strikes: Young Police Constable's Untimely Death in Bareilly

A tragedy unfolded in Bareilly as 26-year-old police constable Shiv Kumar was discovered hanging from a ceiling fan at his rented accommodation. The shocking incident has raised questions about the pressures faced by law enforcement officers.

Shiv Kumar, originally from Khata village in Meerut, had been stationed at Bithri Chainpur since April 2023. Fellow officers found his lifeless body when they went to call him. Authorities are striving to understand the motivation behind his drastic action.

Senior police officials, including Senior Superintendent of Police Anurag Arya, have initiated a probe. The cause of the alleged suicide remains unclear, and Kumar's family is en route to assist in the investigation. The community awaits further insights pending the results of the post-mortem and family interviews.

