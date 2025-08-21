KZN Education Launches Employee Verification Drive to Root Out Ghost Workers

The KwaZulu-Natal Department of Education has announced the launch of a comprehensive employee verification programme aimed at ensuring that only legitimate employees are paid through the department’s payroll system. The initiative, which has now been elevated into a national programme under the leadership of the Education Labour Relations Council (ELRC), seeks to eliminate so-called “ghost workers”—fraudulent or outdated entries on the payroll that siphon funds away from public education.

Addressing Payroll Irregularities

Education MEC Sipho Hlomuka explained that the verification drive was prompted by repeated incidents where salaries continued to be paid to individuals who had either retired, resigned, or died, due to delays in administrative terminations.

“Upon identifying these discrepancies, the department engaged the Provincial Treasury to assist with the necessary IT infrastructure to facilitate the large-scale verification exercise, and to ensure the quality and integrity of the process,” Hlomuka said.

The MEC emphasised that the outcomes of the process will guide future policy decisions, strengthen preventative measures, and enhance transparency and accountability across the education sector. He called on all employees of the department to fully cooperate to ensure its success.

From Provincial Pilot to National Rollout

Initially developed as a KwaZulu-Natal initiative, the verification programme has since been adopted by the Department of Basic Education as a national model. Under the oversight of the ELRC, the exercise will now be implemented countrywide, standardising payroll verification processes across all provinces.

Hlomuka welcomed the national adoption, saying it demonstrates the importance of consistent and transparent management in education. “We are confident that the verification process will enhance transparency, accountability, and good governance,” he said.

SADTU’s Strong Support

The South African Democratic Teachers’ Union (SADTU) has strongly endorsed the verification exercise, warning that ghost workers are not a minor administrative error but rather the work of orchestrated criminal syndicates.

“Every phantom name on the payroll diverts funds away from real educators and learners, starving classrooms of materials, crippling learner support programmes, and undermining hard-won gains in educational equity. The syndicates steal the future of our nation,” said SADTU General Secretary, Dr. Mugwena Maluleke.

The union also highlighted the connection between ghost appointments and the illicit selling of teaching posts, which erodes professionalism and merit in the education sector.

“When positions are sold to the highest bidder, capable educators are shut out, morale plummets, and our collective mission to deliver quality public education is compromised,” Maluleke warned.

A Dual Approach: Verification and Forensic Audit

SADTU expressed support for the ELRC’s dual approach, combining physical verification with forensic auditing.

Physical verification will ensure that every person listed on the payroll is present in schools and actively performing their duties.

Forensic audits will trace financial flows to uncover the networks benefitting from fraudulent entries, ensuring accountability and possible prosecution of offenders.

“As champions of transformative education, we cannot tolerate counterrevolutionaries who steal from learners’ futures. Integrity in our profession is non-negotiable,” Maluleke stressed.

Strengthening Governance in Education

The verification initiative is widely seen as an opportunity to rebuild trust in the education system and to ensure that scarce public resources are directed where they are most needed—towards improving classrooms, supporting learners, and empowering teachers.

By rooting out corruption and enforcing accountability, both the Department of Education and unions like SADTU believe the campaign can play a pivotal role in rebuilding morale within the profession, restoring merit-based appointments, and upholding the democratic values on which South Africa’s schools are built.