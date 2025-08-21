Left Menu

US Illegal Immigration Hits Record High Despite Fluctuating Policies

The United States saw an increase in its illegal immigrant population to 14 million in 2023, driven largely by those with temporary legal protections. Although the overall immigrant population reached more than 53 million in 2025, recent policy changes are impacting these numbers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 21-08-2025 22:01 IST | Created: 21-08-2025 22:01 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

The United States has seen a surge in illegal immigration, with numbers reaching an all-time high of 14 million in 2023, according to research by the Pew Research Centre. This increase has been primarily driven by individuals who were previously under legal protection, a status impacted by recent policy shifts under former President Donald Trump.

Pew's analysis indicated that nearly all of the increase is attributed to countries outside Mexico, particularly Guatemala, El Salvador, Honduras, and India. Despite President Trump's claim of 21 million immigrants entering within four years, this figure starkly contrasts with Pew's and other organizations' lower estimates, suggesting an overestimation of border issues.

The total US immigrant population reached a peak of over 53 million by January 2025. However, changes in policies, including restrictions on asylum seekers and alterations to Temporary Protected Status, have led to varying trends in these figures. The debate continues, with significant impacts on the workforce and states like California and Texas leading in immigrant populations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

