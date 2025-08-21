US Illegal Immigration Hits Record High Despite Fluctuating Policies

The United States has seen a surge in illegal immigration, with numbers reaching an all-time high of 14 million in 2023, according to research by the Pew Research Centre. This increase has been primarily driven by individuals who were previously under legal protection, a status impacted by recent policy shifts under former President Donald Trump.

Pew's analysis indicated that nearly all of the increase is attributed to countries outside Mexico, particularly Guatemala, El Salvador, Honduras, and India. Despite President Trump's claim of 21 million immigrants entering within four years, this figure starkly contrasts with Pew's and other organizations' lower estimates, suggesting an overestimation of border issues.

The total US immigrant population reached a peak of over 53 million by January 2025. However, changes in policies, including restrictions on asylum seekers and alterations to Temporary Protected Status, have led to varying trends in these figures. The debate continues, with significant impacts on the workforce and states like California and Texas leading in immigrant populations.

(With inputs from agencies.)