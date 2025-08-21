Left Menu

Assam Rifles Busts Arms Cache in Mizoram

The Assam Rifles conducted a successful operation in Mizoram's Champhai district, recovering arms, ammunition, and other war-like materials. The operation, based on specific intelligence, led to the seizure of an assault rifle, grenades, and ammunition, which were handed over to the state police.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Aizawl | Updated: 21-08-2025 22:11 IST | Created: 21-08-2025 22:11 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Assam Rifles conducted a significant operation in Mizoram's Champhai district, recovering arms, ammunition, and war-like materials, officials reported on Thursday.

Following specific intelligence, the operation took place from Vaphai to Saikhumpai on Wednesday.

During the operation, quick response teams unearthed an assault rifle, nine grenades, and 36 rounds of ammunition. These items have been transferred to state police authorities in Dungtlang, according to a statement from the Assam Rifles.

(With inputs from agencies.)

