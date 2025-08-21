Assam Rifles Busts Arms Cache in Mizoram

The Assam Rifles conducted a significant operation in Mizoram's Champhai district, recovering arms, ammunition, and war-like materials, officials reported on Thursday.

Following specific intelligence, the operation took place from Vaphai to Saikhumpai on Wednesday.

During the operation, quick response teams unearthed an assault rifle, nine grenades, and 36 rounds of ammunition. These items have been transferred to state police authorities in Dungtlang, according to a statement from the Assam Rifles.

