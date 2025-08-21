High-Stakes Bust: Kerala Gangster Linked to Massive Ganja and Arms Haul
A notorious gangster from Kerala was arrested alongside two others for allegedly transporting 106 kg of ganja and weapons. The Excise Enforcement Team seized the contraband during a vehicle check in Telangana. The operation was part of a broader crackdown directed by Shahnawaz Qasim.
In a significant operation, the Excise Enforcement Team in Bhadradri Kothagudem district, Telangana, intercepted a notorious gangster from Kerala and two associates for allegedly transporting 106 kg of ganja valued at Rs 53 lakh, along with weapons, including a pistol and revolvers.
Directed by Prohibition and Excise Department Enforcement Director Shahnawaz Qasim, the raids aimed to clamp down on illegal ganja operations. A vehicle check at Palvancha revealed the illicit haul, marking the first time the team seized both drugs and firearms.
Investigations uncovered that the ganja originated from Odisha, bound for Kochi, and weapons were procured in Madhya Pradesh. While three arrests were made, a fourth suspect from Tamil Nadu remains at large. The crackdown is ongoing as authorities pursue further leads.
