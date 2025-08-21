Left Menu

High-Stakes Bust: Kerala Gangster Linked to Massive Ganja and Arms Haul

A notorious gangster from Kerala was arrested alongside two others for allegedly transporting 106 kg of ganja and weapons. The Excise Enforcement Team seized the contraband during a vehicle check in Telangana. The operation was part of a broader crackdown directed by Shahnawaz Qasim.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 21-08-2025 22:28 IST | Created: 21-08-2025 22:28 IST
High-Stakes Bust: Kerala Gangster Linked to Massive Ganja and Arms Haul
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant operation, the Excise Enforcement Team in Bhadradri Kothagudem district, Telangana, intercepted a notorious gangster from Kerala and two associates for allegedly transporting 106 kg of ganja valued at Rs 53 lakh, along with weapons, including a pistol and revolvers.

Directed by Prohibition and Excise Department Enforcement Director Shahnawaz Qasim, the raids aimed to clamp down on illegal ganja operations. A vehicle check at Palvancha revealed the illicit haul, marking the first time the team seized both drugs and firearms.

Investigations uncovered that the ganja originated from Odisha, bound for Kochi, and weapons were procured in Madhya Pradesh. While three arrests were made, a fourth suspect from Tamil Nadu remains at large. The crackdown is ongoing as authorities pursue further leads.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
The Power Play: Texas and California's Battle Over New Congressional Maps

The Power Play: Texas and California's Battle Over New Congressional Maps

 Global
2
Brazil's Legal Battle: Financial Institutions Caught in Crossfire

Brazil's Legal Battle: Financial Institutions Caught in Crossfire

 Global
3
Bolsonaro's Asylum Plea and Political Turmoil

Bolsonaro's Asylum Plea and Political Turmoil

 Brazil
4
Rising Threat of Islamic State Amid Digital Age

Rising Threat of Islamic State Amid Digital Age

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Innovative Blue Financing Urged to Protect Thailand’s Marine Life and Livelihoods

Uruguay’s Work-Study Initiative Delivers Higher Wages and Job Stability for Youth

Heat, Floods, and Poverty: How Climate Change is Reshaping Human Capital in ECA

Sierra Leone’s Education Boosted by PBF, but Equity and Capacity Gaps Remain

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025