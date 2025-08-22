US Visa Holders Face Stricter Review Amid Continuous Vetting
The US State Department is scrutinizing the records of over 55 million foreign visa holders for potential infractions that could lead to revocation or deportation. The continuous vetting process seeks out violations such as overstays, criminal activity, or terrorist affiliations and may result in visa cancellation.
The US State Department has initiated a comprehensive review of the records of more than 55 million foreign nationals holding valid US visas for possible revocation or deportation due to immigration rule violations.
According to a statement in response to an Associated Press inquiry, all US visa holders are subject to 'continuous vetting' to identify any signs of ineligibility for their visa. When such information is uncovered, the visa will be revoked, and if the individual is present in the US, they will face possible deportation.
The State Department is scrutinizing for several disqualifying factors such as visa overstays, involvement in criminal activity, threats to public safety, terrorist activities, or support for terrorist organizations.
