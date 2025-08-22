$600m Hawke’s Bay Expressway Upgrade Approved, Work to Begin November

A major upgrade to the Hawke’s Bay Expressway has been confirmed, with more than $600 million in funding approved and construction set to begin in November 2025. Transport Minister Chris Bishop announced the New Zealand Transport Agency (NZTA) Board’s endorsement of the investment case for the project, marking a major step forward in one of the Government’s 17 Roads of National Significance (RoNS).

A Strategic Investment for a Growing Region

Hawke’s Bay, home to about 166,000 residents, is projected to grow to more than 202,000 by 2048, with much of the increase concentrated in Napier and Hastings. Minister Bishop said the Expressway upgrade is a vital investment in the region’s future.

“Upgrading the existing Expressway in a staged and affordable way will ensure we can deliver benefits sooner by alleviating congestion, improving safety and resilience, and accommodating future growth,” he said.

The project focuses on the most congested section of the Expressway — between the Links Road/Pākōwhai Road and Taradale Road roundabouts — and includes a major new interchange at Links Road/Pākōwhai Road.

Key Features of the Project

The investment case outlines a series of upgrades designed to deliver safer and more efficient travel:

7km of four-laning between Links Road/Pākōwhai Road and Taradale Road.

A duplicate two-lane overpass at Meeanee Road.

A duplicate two-lane overpass at Kennedy Road.

A duplicate two-lane bridge over the Tūtaekurī River.

A four-lane grade separated interchange at Links Road/Pākōwhai Road.

The interchange, once completed in 2029, will provide road users with nearly 12km of uninterrupted travel, including a direct, reliable connection to Napier Port and Hawke’s Bay Airport.

Early Works Already Paying Off

Preparation began last year with early ground improvements, including raising land near the Kennedy Road overpass using repurposed Cyclone Gabrielle silt. The soil has now compacted, allowing construction to proceed ahead of schedule.

“The decision to get early ground improvements underway has proven its value, meaning we can hit the ground running in November,” Bishop said.

Procurement for contractors will begin in August 2025, with contracts awarded by October. Construction on the four-laning will start in November 2025 and is expected to be completed by early 2028. Work on the grade separated interchange will begin in late 2027 and finish in late 2029.

Economic and Safety Benefits

The investment case showed significant gains for both the regional economy and road safety:

Up to 39% improvement in travel times .

Up to 36% better travel time reliability .

Up to seven fewer deaths and serious injury crashes .

Twice the resilience against flood closures.

A Benefit Cost Ratio (BCR) of 2.3–2.8, excluding wider economic benefits.

Tolling Ruled Out for Now

While the Government Policy Statement on Land Transport 2024 requires NZTA to consider tolling for new RoNS, current legislation does not allow tolling across a corridor where only part of the route is being newly constructed. For that reason, tolling will not be pursued on this project.

Looking Ahead

Future sections of the Expressway may also be upgraded. NZTA is planning to begin a Hawke’s Bay System Plan in 2026, pending funding approval, to take a long-term view of the region’s transport needs. This plan will shape the pipeline of projects supporting future growth, resilience, and freight connectivity.

Minister Bishop said the investment is part of a broader Government commitment to delivering a strong pipeline of transport projects, with over $6 billion worth of government-funded projects nationwide due to start construction before Christmas.