Left Menu

Thaksin Shinawatra: Dismissal in Royal Defamation Trial Amid Political Tensions

Thaksin Shinawatra, former Thai Prime Minister, was acquitted of royal defamation, a severe charge in Thailand, by a court. The case highlighted political motivations and weak evidence, with criticism of it being potentially biased. Thaksin, associated with the Pheu Thai party, has faced numerous legal challenges, raising questions about the country's judicial process.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bangkok | Updated: 22-08-2025 11:39 IST | Created: 22-08-2025 11:39 IST
Thaksin Shinawatra: Dismissal in Royal Defamation Trial Amid Political Tensions
Thaksin Shinawatra

In a dramatic development, former Thai Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra was acquitted of royal defamation by a court, a charge that could have led to a 15-year prison sentence. His lawyer confirmed the verdict while the court has yet to officially release a statement.

The case underscores the contentious nature of lese majeste laws in Thailand, used increasingly to target government critics. Since 2020, over 270 individuals, many student activists, have been charged under these stringent laws, underscoring their severity.

Thaksin's legal challenges are part of a broader narrative of political turmoil in Thailand, with courts often playing a decisive role in ousting governments. This environment reflects ongoing tensions between reformist elements and conservative factions, further exemplified by the legal troubles facing Thaksin and his family.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
The Power Play: Texas and California's Battle Over New Congressional Maps

The Power Play: Texas and California's Battle Over New Congressional Maps

 Global
2
Brazil's Legal Battle: Financial Institutions Caught in Crossfire

Brazil's Legal Battle: Financial Institutions Caught in Crossfire

 Global
3
Bolsonaro's Asylum Plea and Political Turmoil

Bolsonaro's Asylum Plea and Political Turmoil

 Brazil
4
Rising Threat of Islamic State Amid Digital Age

Rising Threat of Islamic State Amid Digital Age

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hybrid deep learning strengthens GDP forecasting amid economic volatility

FinTech and AI boost bank stability with Islamic banks benefiting most

Digital colonialism fears rise as Africa lacks resources to manage AI risks

Feminist AI framework pushes back against eurocentric and androcentric AI models

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025