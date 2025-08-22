Thaksin Shinawatra: Dismissal in Royal Defamation Trial Amid Political Tensions

In a dramatic development, former Thai Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra was acquitted of royal defamation by a court, a charge that could have led to a 15-year prison sentence. His lawyer confirmed the verdict while the court has yet to officially release a statement.

The case underscores the contentious nature of lese majeste laws in Thailand, used increasingly to target government critics. Since 2020, over 270 individuals, many student activists, have been charged under these stringent laws, underscoring their severity.

Thaksin's legal challenges are part of a broader narrative of political turmoil in Thailand, with courts often playing a decisive role in ousting governments. This environment reflects ongoing tensions between reformist elements and conservative factions, further exemplified by the legal troubles facing Thaksin and his family.

