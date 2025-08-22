Karnataka MLA K C Veerendra Pappy Under ED Scrutiny in Money Laundering Case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has intensively searched properties associated with Karnataka Congress MLA K C Veerendra Pappy, as well as several other entities, in connection with a money laundering investigation tied to online gaming and betting. Official sources disclosed these operations on Friday.

Pappy, who serves as a legislator for the Chitradurga assembly seat, is at the center of this investigation, which falls under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The searches aim to uncover illegal financial activities linked to online betting and gaming, as part of broader efforts to enforce financial integrity and accountability.

