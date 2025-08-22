Punjab Police Warns Against Fraudulent Political Agents

The Punjab Police has issued a warning to the public concerning individuals posing as political party representatives who have been collecting personal data and money from citizens. The warning follows complaints from people who were defrauded after disclosing their bank details.

This statement comes amid allegations from the BJP, claiming that the Aam Aadmi Party government forcibly stopped its awareness campaigns, named 'BJP De Sewadar, Aa Gaye Tuhade Dwar', designed to inform citizens about central welfare schemes. As a result, several prominent BJP leaders were detained during these outreach events.

Authorities urge the populace to refrain from engaging with these fraudulent elements and instead use official government channels such as 'sewa kendras'. The situation heightened when the BJP's Punjab unit sought intervention from the Punjab Governor, demanding an end to these alleged obstructions.

