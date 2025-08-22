Left Menu

Punjab Police Warns Against Fraudulent Political Agents

Punjab Police has warned the public about private individuals, allegedly linked to a political party, who are collecting personal and financial details under false pretenses. The BJP has accused the AAP government of disrupting its outreach programs aimed at promoting central welfare schemes, leading to political tensions in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 22-08-2025 14:39 IST | Created: 22-08-2025 14:39 IST
Punjab Police Warns Against Fraudulent Political Agents
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Punjab Police has issued a warning to the public concerning individuals posing as political party representatives who have been collecting personal data and money from citizens. The warning follows complaints from people who were defrauded after disclosing their bank details.

This statement comes amid allegations from the BJP, claiming that the Aam Aadmi Party government forcibly stopped its awareness campaigns, named 'BJP De Sewadar, Aa Gaye Tuhade Dwar', designed to inform citizens about central welfare schemes. As a result, several prominent BJP leaders were detained during these outreach events.

Authorities urge the populace to refrain from engaging with these fraudulent elements and instead use official government channels such as 'sewa kendras'. The situation heightened when the BJP's Punjab unit sought intervention from the Punjab Governor, demanding an end to these alleged obstructions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
The Power Play: Texas and California's Battle Over New Congressional Maps

The Power Play: Texas and California's Battle Over New Congressional Maps

 Global
2
Brazil's Legal Battle: Financial Institutions Caught in Crossfire

Brazil's Legal Battle: Financial Institutions Caught in Crossfire

 Global
3
Bolsonaro's Asylum Plea and Political Turmoil

Bolsonaro's Asylum Plea and Political Turmoil

 Brazil
4
Rising Threat of Islamic State Amid Digital Age

Rising Threat of Islamic State Amid Digital Age

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hybrid deep learning strengthens GDP forecasting amid economic volatility

FinTech and AI boost bank stability with Islamic banks benefiting most

Digital colonialism fears rise as Africa lacks resources to manage AI risks

Feminist AI framework pushes back against eurocentric and androcentric AI models

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025