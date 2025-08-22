Left Menu

Court Petition Targets Leaders Over Remarks on 'Kanwariyas'

A petition was filed in a local court against former Uttar Pradesh minister Swami Prasad Maurya and Sambhal MLA Iqbal Mahmood for derogatory remarks against 'kanwariyas'. Hindu Shakti Dal president Simran Gupta seeks legal action, claiming their statements incite hate and hurt Hindu sentiments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sambhal | Updated: 22-08-2025 15:23 IST | Created: 22-08-2025 15:23 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant legal move, a petition was filed in a local court targeting former Uttar Pradesh minister Swami Prasad Maurya and Sambhal MLA Iqbal Mahmood. The legal action stems from their alleged derogatory remarks against 'kanwariyas', which have been deemed offensive to Hindu sentiments.

Simran Gupta, the national president of Hindu Shakti Dal, submitted the plea to the court of Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Aditya Singh. Gupta calls for charges against the two leaders, accusing them of making incendiary remarks that threaten communal harmony.

Scheduled for a hearing on August 28, the case seeks to hold the leaders accountable for statements allegedly intended to incite hatred and disparage Hindu beliefs. Gupta's advocate, Prasoon Kumar, emphasized the gravity of the issue, reflecting broader concerns over religious sensitivity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

