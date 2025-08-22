High Court Deliberates on Kaleshwaram Project Report

The Telangana government's decision regarding the Kaleshwaram project's judicial report will await a state assembly debate. As informed to the High Court, this follows petitioners' attempts by former Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and ex-minister T Harish Rao to quash the document.

The High Court directed the Telangana state government to ensure the report, scrutinized for alleged irregularities, is removed from official websites. This comes as the petitioners sought to halt any action based on the report. However, immediate relief from the court was not granted.

The judicial report, headed by retired Supreme Court judge Justice P C Ghose, concluded on July 31, has not led to government action as they await assembly discussions. The court has adjourned for five weeks, during which the government should prepare detailed counter-affidavits, with responses from the petitioners to follow.

(With inputs from agencies.)