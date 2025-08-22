Left Menu

High Court Deliberates on Kaleshwaram Project Report

The Telangana government informed the High Court that further action on the Kaleshwaram project's judicial report would proceed following a state assembly discussion. The High Court directed the state's removal of the report from official websites. Discussions will resume in five weeks with counter-affidavits and petitions expected.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 22-08-2025 15:38 IST | Created: 22-08-2025 15:38 IST
The Telangana government's decision regarding the Kaleshwaram project's judicial report will await a state assembly debate. As informed to the High Court, this follows petitioners' attempts by former Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and ex-minister T Harish Rao to quash the document.

The High Court directed the Telangana state government to ensure the report, scrutinized for alleged irregularities, is removed from official websites. This comes as the petitioners sought to halt any action based on the report. However, immediate relief from the court was not granted.

The judicial report, headed by retired Supreme Court judge Justice P C Ghose, concluded on July 31, has not led to government action as they await assembly discussions. The court has adjourned for five weeks, during which the government should prepare detailed counter-affidavits, with responses from the petitioners to follow.

(With inputs from agencies.)

