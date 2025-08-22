Left Menu

Shock and Outrage: Raphael Graven's Mysterious Livestream Death

Raphael Graven, known as Jean Pormanove, died during a livestream, sparking shock in France. An autopsy showed no traumatic injuries but suggested medical causes related to his heart and thyroid. The lack of content moderation on the platform Kick has been criticized, prompting regulatory investigations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-08-2025 16:22 IST | Created: 22-08-2025 16:22 IST
Shock and Outrage: Raphael Graven's Mysterious Livestream Death

France is reeling after Raphael Graven, a 46-year-old video streamer known as Jean Pormanove, died during a livestream. Despite enduring days of abuse, an autopsy revealed no traumatic injuries, suggesting Graven's death may be due to medical or toxicological causes.

Authorities highlighted Graven's pre-existing cardiac and thyroid issues as potential factors. France's digital landscape faces criticism as AI and digital technology minister Clara Chappaz condemns the inadequate moderation of content on the Australian-owned platform Kick.

Kick Francais pledged cooperation with ongoing investigations, while Arcom, France's digital regulator, explores the adequacy of current regulatory frameworks, leaving open the possibility of strengthened regulations and potential sanctions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
The Power Play: Texas and California's Battle Over New Congressional Maps

The Power Play: Texas and California's Battle Over New Congressional Maps

 Global
2
Brazil's Legal Battle: Financial Institutions Caught in Crossfire

Brazil's Legal Battle: Financial Institutions Caught in Crossfire

 Global
3
Bolsonaro's Asylum Plea and Political Turmoil

Bolsonaro's Asylum Plea and Political Turmoil

 Brazil
4
Rising Threat of Islamic State Amid Digital Age

Rising Threat of Islamic State Amid Digital Age

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hybrid deep learning strengthens GDP forecasting amid economic volatility

FinTech and AI boost bank stability with Islamic banks benefiting most

Digital colonialism fears rise as Africa lacks resources to manage AI risks

Feminist AI framework pushes back against eurocentric and androcentric AI models

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025