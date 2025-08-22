Shock and Outrage: Raphael Graven's Mysterious Livestream Death

France is reeling after Raphael Graven, a 46-year-old video streamer known as Jean Pormanove, died during a livestream. Despite enduring days of abuse, an autopsy revealed no traumatic injuries, suggesting Graven's death may be due to medical or toxicological causes.

Authorities highlighted Graven's pre-existing cardiac and thyroid issues as potential factors. France's digital landscape faces criticism as AI and digital technology minister Clara Chappaz condemns the inadequate moderation of content on the Australian-owned platform Kick.

Kick Francais pledged cooperation with ongoing investigations, while Arcom, France's digital regulator, explores the adequacy of current regulatory frameworks, leaving open the possibility of strengthened regulations and potential sanctions.

(With inputs from agencies.)