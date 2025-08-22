Left Menu

Grim Discoveries Unfold in Coastal Kenya

In Kenya's Kilifi County, authorities exhumed five bodies and multiple body parts near a previous discovery of over 400 cult-related deaths. The investigation, led by homicide detectives, continues to uncover potential mass graves, with pastor Paul Mackenzie in custody for earlier cult-related murders.

Authorities in Kilifi County, Kenya, have exhumed five bodies from shallow graves near a site of a previous mass grave discovery linked to a doomsday cult. The gravesite has yielded more body parts, suggesting the possibility of further undiscovered mass graves.

The exhumation is being conducted by a team of homicide detectives and forensic experts. Pathologist Dr. Richard Njoroge confirmed the recovery of 10 human body parts scattered in nearby thickets. The effort is aimed at uncovering the full extent of the grave sites and understanding the causes of death.

Past investigations into similar cases have found connections to religious cult practices encouraged by leaders like pastor Paul Mackenzie, who is currently in custody awaiting trial. The case has brought national attention to the regulation of religious organizations in Kenya, which have been scrutinized in the past for cult-like activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

