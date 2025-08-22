Supreme Court Revises Stray Dog Directions: A New National Policy Approach

The Supreme Court has eased its earlier stringent directive which barred the release of vaccinated stray dogs from pounds in Delhi-NCR. Calling the measure 'too harsh,' the court has allowed for the release of these dogs post-sterilization and de-worming.

A special three-judge bench, led by Justice Vikram Nath, has expanded the stray dogs case scope beyond Delhi-NCR, involving all states and union territories. The court aims to formulate a 'final national policy or decision' and has brought all pending similar cases from various high courts under its purview.

Municipal authorities continue to catch stray dogs and create shelters but must now release treated dogs back to their original area unless infected with rabies. The court has also mandated the establishment of designated public feeding areas and elaborate steps to ensure municipal compliance, pushing for a holistic approach on the matter.

(With inputs from agencies.)