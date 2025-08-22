Left Menu

Supreme Court Revises Stray Dog Directions: A New National Policy Approach

The Supreme Court revised its directive on handling vaccinated stray dogs in Delhi-NCR, focusing on a broader national policy. The revised order mandates sterilization and deworming before release, with designated feeding areas, and applies uniformly across all Indian states and territories.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-08-2025 18:26 IST | Created: 22-08-2025 18:26 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has eased its earlier stringent directive which barred the release of vaccinated stray dogs from pounds in Delhi-NCR. Calling the measure 'too harsh,' the court has allowed for the release of these dogs post-sterilization and de-worming.

A special three-judge bench, led by Justice Vikram Nath, has expanded the stray dogs case scope beyond Delhi-NCR, involving all states and union territories. The court aims to formulate a 'final national policy or decision' and has brought all pending similar cases from various high courts under its purview.

Municipal authorities continue to catch stray dogs and create shelters but must now release treated dogs back to their original area unless infected with rabies. The court has also mandated the establishment of designated public feeding areas and elaborate steps to ensure municipal compliance, pushing for a holistic approach on the matter.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Hybrid deep learning strengthens GDP forecasting amid economic volatility

FinTech and AI boost bank stability with Islamic banks benefiting most

Digital colonialism fears rise as Africa lacks resources to manage AI risks

Feminist AI framework pushes back against eurocentric and androcentric AI models

