Tragic Livestream Sparks Outrage: A Digital Wild West

The shocking death of Raphael Graven, a French video streamer known as Jean Pormanove, during a livestream has sent ripples across France. Despite days of abuse broadcasted on the platform Kick, court authorities found that Graven's death was likely due to medical causes rather than trauma.

Clara Chappaz, a junior minister for AI and digital technology, has criticized the platform's lack of content moderation. She referred to the situation as a 'digital Wild West,' emphasizing the need for stronger regulation if inquiries reveal Kick's failure to adhere to online content standards.

The investigation includes France's audiovisual regulator Arcom, which has questioned Kick's decision to lift the block on Graven's channel posthumously. As regulatory reviews continue, the incident highlights the urgent need for stringent content moderation in the digital space.

