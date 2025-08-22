Left Menu

Modi's Diplomatic Tour: China and Japan Summits Await

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in key diplomatic events in China and Japan. He will attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit in Tianjin on August 31 and September 1, following the India-Japan Annual Summit in Japan from August 29-30.

22-08-2025
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to embark on a major diplomatic tour, attending high-profile international events in both China and Japan.

Modi will first visit Japan from August 29 to 30, where he is scheduled to participate in the 15th India-Japan Annual Summit. This visit underscores the strengthening ties between the two nations.

Following Japan, Modi will travel to Tianjin, China, from August 31 to September 1 to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit. This move highlights India's strategic interests in the region and its commitment to multilateral cooperation.

