Modi's Diplomatic Tour: China and Japan Summits Await

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to embark on a major diplomatic tour, attending high-profile international events in both China and Japan.

Modi will first visit Japan from August 29 to 30, where he is scheduled to participate in the 15th India-Japan Annual Summit. This visit underscores the strengthening ties between the two nations.

Following Japan, Modi will travel to Tianjin, China, from August 31 to September 1 to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit. This move highlights India's strategic interests in the region and its commitment to multilateral cooperation.

