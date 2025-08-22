Bomb Scare Hoaxes Disrupt Delhi Schools

On Friday, multiple Delhi schools, including Maxfort School in Dwarka, Crescent School in Pitampura, and Kant Darshan School in Najafgarh, were targeted by emailed bomb threats. Authorities declared these threats as hoaxes following thorough inspections and ensured there was no real danger to students or staff.

Delhi Police and Bomb Disposal Squads quickly responded to the threatening emails from a group identified as 'Terrorizers111', marking the fourth occurrence the schools have received similar hoax threats in the last five days. Over 100 institutions in the city have received such threats this year.

Efforts are now underway to trace the origin of the threats using cyber forensic technology. Despite the false alarms, officials remain vigilant to safeguard educational institutions in the capital.

(With inputs from agencies.)