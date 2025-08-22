Animal Welfare Groups Rally for Stakeholder Recognition in Stray Animal Decisions

Animal welfare groups have called for official recognition as stakeholders in decisions concerning stray animals, following a landmark Supreme Court ruling. The groups argue that their expertise is crucial in implementing effective, humane policies.

At a Press Club of India conference, activists hailed the decision to sterilize and vaccinate strays rather than move them to shelters. Ambika Shukla from People for Animals emphasized the need for experienced input, citing challenges faced by overworked civic bodies.

Advocate Divyam Khera and Dr. Asher Jesudoss highlighted the compassionate nature of the ruling, which aids in reducing aggression and controlling the stray population. A comprehensive approach involving animal groups, health experts, and civic bodies is urged to properly enforce the Animal Birth Control Rules, 2023.

(With inputs from agencies.)