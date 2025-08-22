Supreme Court Upholds Landmark Slum Rehabilitation Verdict

The Supreme Court has upheld a 2018 verdict from the Bombay High Court that annulled the Maharashtra government's acquisition of land in Mumbai's Kurla area, aiming for slum rehabilitation.

The bench, including Justices Surya Kant and N K Singh, concurred that landowners possess a preferential right to redevelop their property, in line with the Maharashtra Slum Areas (Improvement, Clearance and Redevelopment) Act, 1971.

The ruling allows Indian Cork Mills Pvt. Ltd. (ICM), the landowner, to propose a new redevelopment scheme, while the court advised the Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) and the state to process it swiftly.

