Left Menu

Supreme Court Upholds Landmark Slum Rehabilitation Verdict

The Supreme Court upheld a 2018 Bombay High Court decision invalidating Maharashtra's acquisition of Kurla land for slum rehabilitation. The court affirmed landowners' preferential redevelopment rights under the Maharashtra Slum Areas Act. Indian Cork Mills can submit a new redevelopment scheme within 120 days, with expedited processing by the SRA.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-08-2025 21:06 IST | Created: 22-08-2025 21:06 IST
Supreme Court Upholds Landmark Slum Rehabilitation Verdict
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has upheld a 2018 verdict from the Bombay High Court that annulled the Maharashtra government's acquisition of land in Mumbai's Kurla area, aiming for slum rehabilitation.

The bench, including Justices Surya Kant and N K Singh, concurred that landowners possess a preferential right to redevelop their property, in line with the Maharashtra Slum Areas (Improvement, Clearance and Redevelopment) Act, 1971.

The ruling allows Indian Cork Mills Pvt. Ltd. (ICM), the landowner, to propose a new redevelopment scheme, while the court advised the Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) and the state to process it swiftly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
High Stakes Summit: Navigating the U.S.-South Korea Alliance and Defense Dilemmas

High Stakes Summit: Navigating the U.S.-South Korea Alliance and Defense Dil...

 Global
2
Bolsonaro's Asylum Document Sparks Controversy

Bolsonaro's Asylum Document Sparks Controversy

 Global
3
Tragedy Strikes: Fatal Tour Bus Crash on New York Interstate

Tragedy Strikes: Fatal Tour Bus Crash on New York Interstate

 United States
4
Tragic Bus Crash in Upstate New York Leaves Five Dead

Tragic Bus Crash in Upstate New York Leaves Five Dead

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hybrid deep learning strengthens GDP forecasting amid economic volatility

FinTech and AI boost bank stability with Islamic banks benefiting most

Digital colonialism fears rise as Africa lacks resources to manage AI risks

Feminist AI framework pushes back against eurocentric and androcentric AI models

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025