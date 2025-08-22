Supreme Court Revisits Stray Dog Policy: A National Strategy in the Works

The Supreme Court on Friday revised its previous stringent instructions regarding stray dogs in Delhi-NCR, calling the measures "too harsh." The court now allows for the release of sterilized, de-wormed, vaccinated stray dogs back to where they were found, after modifying the order through a three-judge special bench led by Justice Vikram Nath.

Extending the scope beyond Delhi-NCR, the court has involved all states and union territories in the discussion. It mandates municipal authorities to establish dog shelters and feeding spaces, and implement a hotline for reporting violations. Conversely, aggressive or rabid dogs are excluded from this provision, as the court aims for a comprehensive national policy.

The revised order arose from growing concerns over frequent stray dog bites, leading the court to call for a unified rule under the Animal Birth Control (ABC) Rules across India. The move also directed funds to be secured from individual dog enthusiasts and NGOs to improve conditions for stray dogs through municipal endeavors.

(With inputs from agencies.)