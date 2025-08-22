Left Menu

Supreme Court Revisits Stray Dog Policy: A National Strategy in the Works

The Supreme Court of India has revised its regulations on stray dogs, calling previous measures too strict. They now permit the release of sterilized, de-wormed dogs back into their original locations. The directive expands nationwide, mandating organized feeding zones and penalties for non-compliance, aiming for a unified national policy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-08-2025 21:18 IST | Created: 22-08-2025 21:18 IST
Supreme Court Revisits Stray Dog Policy: A National Strategy in the Works
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court on Friday revised its previous stringent instructions regarding stray dogs in Delhi-NCR, calling the measures "too harsh." The court now allows for the release of sterilized, de-wormed, vaccinated stray dogs back to where they were found, after modifying the order through a three-judge special bench led by Justice Vikram Nath.

Extending the scope beyond Delhi-NCR, the court has involved all states and union territories in the discussion. It mandates municipal authorities to establish dog shelters and feeding spaces, and implement a hotline for reporting violations. Conversely, aggressive or rabid dogs are excluded from this provision, as the court aims for a comprehensive national policy.

The revised order arose from growing concerns over frequent stray dog bites, leading the court to call for a unified rule under the Animal Birth Control (ABC) Rules across India. The move also directed funds to be secured from individual dog enthusiasts and NGOs to improve conditions for stray dogs through municipal endeavors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
High Stakes Summit: Navigating the U.S.-South Korea Alliance and Defense Dilemmas

High Stakes Summit: Navigating the U.S.-South Korea Alliance and Defense Dil...

 Global
2
Bolsonaro's Asylum Document Sparks Controversy

Bolsonaro's Asylum Document Sparks Controversy

 Global
3
Tragedy Strikes: Fatal Tour Bus Crash on New York Interstate

Tragedy Strikes: Fatal Tour Bus Crash on New York Interstate

 United States
4
Tragic Bus Crash in Upstate New York Leaves Five Dead

Tragic Bus Crash in Upstate New York Leaves Five Dead

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hybrid deep learning strengthens GDP forecasting amid economic volatility

FinTech and AI boost bank stability with Islamic banks benefiting most

Digital colonialism fears rise as Africa lacks resources to manage AI risks

Feminist AI framework pushes back against eurocentric and androcentric AI models

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025