Left Menu

SC Orders Online Claims for Bihar Electoral Rolls Amid Voter Exclusion Concerns

The Supreme Court has directed the Election Commission to accept claims from excluded voters in Bihar who can submit Aadhaar or 11 other prescribed documents online or physically. The order comes amidst a nationwide Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls ahead of Bihar's polls. Politicians provide varied reactions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-08-2025 21:50 IST | Created: 22-08-2025 21:50 IST
SC Orders Online Claims for Bihar Electoral Rolls Amid Voter Exclusion Concerns
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a pivotal decision on Friday, the Supreme Court instructed the Election Commission to permit voters excluded from the electoral rolls in poll-bound Bihar to file claims either online or in person by using documents such as the Aadhaar card. This move is part of the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) nationwide.

The decision was welcomed by the Congress, among other political players, as it highlights the commitment to ensure broad access and inclusion in the democratic process. The SC's directive aims to address concerns of voter exclusion in the region.

Meanwhile, discourse broils across political lines, with some highlighting the supreme body's proactive approach in ensuring democratic inclusivity ahead of forthcoming elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bolsonaro's Asylum Document Sparks Controversy

Bolsonaro's Asylum Document Sparks Controversy

 Global
2
Tragedy Strikes: Fatal Tour Bus Crash on New York Interstate

Tragedy Strikes: Fatal Tour Bus Crash on New York Interstate

 United States
3
Tragic Bus Crash in Upstate New York Leaves Five Dead

Tragic Bus Crash in Upstate New York Leaves Five Dead

 Global
4
Texas, Florida seek to join legal challenge to abortion pill

Texas, Florida seek to join legal challenge to abortion pill

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hybrid deep learning strengthens GDP forecasting amid economic volatility

FinTech and AI boost bank stability with Islamic banks benefiting most

Digital colonialism fears rise as Africa lacks resources to manage AI risks

Feminist AI framework pushes back against eurocentric and androcentric AI models

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025