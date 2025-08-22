SC Orders Online Claims for Bihar Electoral Rolls Amid Voter Exclusion Concerns

In a pivotal decision on Friday, the Supreme Court instructed the Election Commission to permit voters excluded from the electoral rolls in poll-bound Bihar to file claims either online or in person by using documents such as the Aadhaar card. This move is part of the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) nationwide.

The decision was welcomed by the Congress, among other political players, as it highlights the commitment to ensure broad access and inclusion in the democratic process. The SC's directive aims to address concerns of voter exclusion in the region.

Meanwhile, discourse broils across political lines, with some highlighting the supreme body's proactive approach in ensuring democratic inclusivity ahead of forthcoming elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)