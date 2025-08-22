Left Menu

Maharashtra Revamps Maratha Reservation Committee

The Maharashtra government has restructured its cabinet sub-committee, focusing on the Maratha community's demand for reservation. Water Resources Minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil leads the panel, aiming to address social, educational, and economic issues. The committee will also engage with protesters and streamline caste certificate processes.

The Maharashtra government has revamped its cabinet sub-committee handling Maratha reservation issues. Appointed as the new chairman, Water Resources Minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil took over from Chandrakant Patil, promising to continue the progress made so far.

The restructured 12-member committee includes seasoned ministers and is focused on resolving the Maratha community's reservation challenges. Members are tasked with handling administrative, legal, and coordination efforts. They will liaise with legal experts managing court cases and develop procedures to enforce judicial orders. Direct consultations with Maratha quota protesters are also prioritized.

In addition to certificate streamlining, the committee will review welfare schemes. It will actively monitor initiatives executed through SARTHI and the Annasaheb Patil Economic Development Corporation, committed to uplifting Marathas socially, educationally, and economically.

