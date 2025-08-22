PM Modi Inaugurates Rs 5,200 Cr Projects, Expands Metro and Expressway in Kolkata

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone and inaugurated multiple development projects worth over Rs 5,200 crore in Kolkata on Friday, marking a major boost to West Bengal’s infrastructure and connectivity.

Speaking at the event, the Prime Minister said he was proud to once again contribute to the development of West Bengal. He recounted his metro journey from Noapara to Jai Hind Airport, during which he interacted with fellow passengers who expressed joy over the modernization of Kolkata’s public transport system.

Major Projects Unveiled

The highlights of the day included:

Foundation stone for the six-lane elevated Kona Expressway , a key corridor to strengthen port connectivity.

Inauguration and expansion of the Kolkata Metro network , with 14 kilometres of new lines and seven new stations being added.

Enhanced multi-modal connectivity linking Kolkata Airport to the metro system, reducing travel times for residents across the city.

The Prime Minister congratulated the people of Kolkata and West Bengal for these “multi-thousand crore rupee projects” that will transform transport access and improve the quality of life.

Metro Expansion: A Leap for Urban Mobility

Shri Modi highlighted that India’s metro network has seen rapid growth in the last decade.

Before 2014 : 250 kilometres of metro lines.

Today: Over 1,000 kilometres, making it the world’s third-largest metro network.

Kolkata, the city that pioneered metro travel in India, continues to expand its network. The new metro lines will reduce congestion, shorten travel times, and offer cleaner, greener transport solutions.

A major milestone is the metro link between Howrah and Sealdah, two of India’s busiest railway stations. Travel time between the stations, which earlier took 90 minutes, will now take just a few minutes. Additionally, the new Howrah Station subway will make interchanges smoother for passengers, reducing long detours previously required.

Green, Modern and Inclusive Transport

The Prime Minister emphasized that 21st-century India requires a 21st-century transport system, highlighting the government’s focus on:

Green mobility with more electric buses and charging stations.

The “Waste to Wealth” initiative , where urban waste is converted into electricity.

Expansion of multi-modal connectivity, ensuring airports, railways, and metros are seamlessly linked.

“Cities like Kolkata are a rich embodiment of India’s history and its future. As India moves towards becoming the world’s third-largest economy, cities such as Dum Dum and Kolkata will play a pivotal role,” he said.

Railway and Highway Growth in West Bengal

Shri Modi also stressed that the central government is committed to the development of West Bengal, with achievements including:

100% railway electrification across the state.

Introduction of a long-demanded MEMU train between Purulia and Howrah .

Operation of nine Vande Bharat trains and two Amrit Bharat trains serving West Bengal.

Completion of major highway projects over the past 11 years, with more underway.

Once completed, the six-lane Kona Expressway will improve connectivity to the port, facilitating trade and boosting economic growth.

Building a Stronger Future

The Prime Minister said these projects are part of a larger vision to enhance the Ease of Living and Ease of Travel for all citizens, while laying the foundation for sustained economic growth.

“Our effort is not only to connect one city to another but to bring transport access closer to people’s homes. The modernization you see today in Kolkata reflects India’s broader journey toward an interconnected and future-ready urban landscape,” he said.

Event Attendance

The event was attended by several dignitaries including West Bengal Governor Dr. C.V. Ananda Bose, Union Ministers Shri Shantanu Thakur, Shri Ravneet Singh Bittu, and Dr. Sukanta Majumdar, along with state and local leaders.

The projects mark another chapter in Kolkata’s transformation, as the city strengthens its role as an economic and cultural gateway to eastern India.