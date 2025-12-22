All Aboard: Dr. Farooq Abdullah Rides Vande Bharat to Srinagar

On Monday, Dr. Farooq Abdullah, president of the National Conference, took the Vande Bharat train from Katra to Srinagar, marking a significant journey aimed at emphasizing the benefits of the rail network within Kashmir.

The Vande Bharat train offers a lifeline to the valley through all-weather connectivity, especially when flights are grounded or roads are blocked. Dr. Abdullah stated that the train service has greatly eased the difficulties faced by local residents.

Furthermore, Dr. Abdullah expressed hope for more snowfall, which he described as a blessing for the region, and remained positive about the future restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir.

(With inputs from agencies.)