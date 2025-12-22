Left Menu

All Aboard: Dr. Farooq Abdullah Rides Vande Bharat to Srinagar

National Conference president Dr. Farooq Abdullah traveled by Vande Bharat train from Katra to Srinagar, highlighting the railway's significant benefits for Kashmir's connectivity. Despite occasional disruptions in air and road travel, the train ensures constant access. The recent snowfall has further eased local challenges, while Abdullah remains optimistic about restoring statehood to Jammu and Kashmir.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 22-12-2025 19:27 IST | Created: 22-12-2025 19:27 IST
train
  • Country:
  • India

On Monday, Dr. Farooq Abdullah, president of the National Conference, took the Vande Bharat train from Katra to Srinagar, marking a significant journey aimed at emphasizing the benefits of the rail network within Kashmir.

The Vande Bharat train offers a lifeline to the valley through all-weather connectivity, especially when flights are grounded or roads are blocked. Dr. Abdullah stated that the train service has greatly eased the difficulties faced by local residents.

Furthermore, Dr. Abdullah expressed hope for more snowfall, which he described as a blessing for the region, and remained positive about the future restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir.

(With inputs from agencies.)

