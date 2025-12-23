Left Menu

Bengaluru-Madgaon Vande Bharat Express: A Push for Enhanced Connectivity

Union Heavy Industries Minister H D Kumaraswamy has urged the introduction of a Vande Bharat Express between Bengaluru and Madgaon. He emphasizes the benefits of improved connectivity, especially after the route's electrification, which would serve tourists, pilgrims, students, and professionals by bolstering regional economic activity and tourism.

Union Heavy Industries and Steel Minister H D Kumaraswamy has called on Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to introduce a high-speed Vande Bharat Express service between Bengaluru and Madgaon. Citing the long-standing public demand and operational readiness after electrifying the route, Kumaraswamy highlighted the significant enhancement in connectivity it would bring.

In a letter, Kumaraswamy pointed out that the proposed train service would link Bengaluru, termed as India's IT capital, with key commercial and tourism centers in coastal Karnataka and Goa. He emphasized that the enhanced connectivity would not only cut down travel time but also improve passenger comfort and reliability.

Kumaraswamy requested Vaishnaw to direct the South Western Railway to assess the feasibility of the service. He believes this train could meet the growing passenger demand, drive regional economic activity, and is aligned with the government's vision for an efficient rail network. Kumaraswamy expressed anticipation for a favorable consideration of his request.

(With inputs from agencies.)

