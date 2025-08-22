Rajasthan Woman Strangles Partner Over Alcohol Addiction

In a shocking incident in Rajasthan's Jhalawar, a 30-year-old woman named Rekha has been accused of murdering her live-in partner, Harakchand Lodha, due to his alcohol addiction.

According to police reports, Rekha allegedly tied Lodha's hands and feet before strangling him on Thursday night.

Remarkably, she continued with her daily routine until Lodha's brother discovered the lifeless body the following morning, prompting a police investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)