Uttarakhand High Court Debates Inclusion of Cap in Lawyers' Dress Code

The Uttarakhand High Court is reviewing a petition by Advocate Vinod Nautiyal, advocating for the inclusion of caps in lawyers' official court attire. Recalling a 2001 incident where a minister was asked to remove his cap, Nautiyal argues this infringes on fundamental rights, proposing rule amendments.

Updated: 23-08-2025 01:04 IST
The Uttarakhand High Court is currently reviewing a petition filed by Advocate Vinod Nautiyal, which seeks to include caps in the official dress code for lawyers. The petition highlights a significant case from 2001, involving senior minister Narayan Ramdas, who was asked to remove his white Gandhi cap before entering the court.

Advocate Nautiyal argues this practice violates fundamental rights and calls for an amendment of the 'Bar Council of India' rules to incorporate caps into the dress code. He underscores the cultural significance of caps, particularly in Uttarakhand's hilly regions where they are worn for warmth and during special occasions.

Nautiyal also points out that Sikh community members are permitted to wear turbans in the court, reinforcing his appeal for broader headgear inclusion. The petition urges the Bar Council to consider these cultural and religious perspectives, allowing lawyers to wear black or colored caps in court.

