Corruption Scandal Clouds Argentine Presidency Amid Disability Agency Raid

In a significant escalation of a corruption probe, Argentine police conducted raids on over a dozen luxury homes and offices, including the disability benefits agency headquarters, implicating close advisors of President Javier Milei. Judge Sebastián Casanello ordered the operation following leaked audio suggesting a kickback scheme tied to government health contracts.

The scandal intensifies as President Milei's personal lawyer, Diego Spagnuolo, and his sister Karina face bribery allegations. In the recordings, Spagnuolo reveals alleged payments from pharmaceutical companies to secure government contracts. Spagnuolo was dismissed from his post, and the government blamed political exploitation in an election year.

The case, initiated by lawyer Gregorio Dalbón, calls for investigation into various figures, including Spagnuolo and pharmaceutical executives. Amid the controversy, Congress debates overturning Milei's veto of increased disability payments, which could disrupt his economic reform agenda ahead of the midterm elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)