Left Menu

Brazil Rejects Hotel Subsidy Plan Ahead of UN Climate Summit

As the United Nations climate summit approaches, Brazil has refused calls to subsidize hotel fares for delegates. With accommodations short and prices rising, some delegations have urged relocating the conference. Brazil plans to expand available lodging options but rejects moving the event, despite cost concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-08-2025 04:37 IST | Created: 23-08-2025 04:37 IST
Brazil Rejects Hotel Subsidy Plan Ahead of UN Climate Summit
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Brazil's government has firmly dismissed the prospect of subsidizing hotel accommodations for delegates at the upcoming United Nations climate summit, COP30, scheduled in the Amazonian city of Belém this November. The decision came following a tense deliberation with U.N. officials at a recent meeting.

The struggle to secure affordable accommodations has become increasingly chaotic, with delegates expressing concern over soaring hotel rates in the host city. In an attempt to alleviate the accommodation crunch, Brazil plans to nearly double available hotel beds and has encouraged creative solutions, such as repurposing love motels and ferryboats into makeshift lodging. Despite these efforts, supply lags behind demand, prompting some delegations to propose relocating the conference, an idea Brazil has refused.

Miriam Belchior, executive secretary to the President's chief of staff, has flatly opposed providing a hotel subsidy requested by the UNFCCC. She emphasized that Brazil is already incurring significant costs to host the event and suggested that the U.N. should instead increase its daily allowance for delegates from poorer countries. With hotel rates in Belém far exceeding these allowances, the U.N. has so far resisted making adjustments pending the usual approval process.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sebi's New Closing Auction Session Proposal Aims to Revolutionize Equity Cash Market

Sebi's New Closing Auction Session Proposal Aims to Revolutionize Equity Cas...

 India
2
Remembering Suravaram Sudhakar Reddy: A Voice for the Workers

Remembering Suravaram Sudhakar Reddy: A Voice for the Workers

 India
3
Jaishankar Criticizes US Tariffs, Defends India's Autonomy

Jaishankar Criticizes US Tariffs, Defends India's Autonomy

 India
4
India's Looming Health Crisis: The NCD Epidemic Threat

India's Looming Health Crisis: The NCD Epidemic Threat

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hybrid deep learning strengthens GDP forecasting amid economic volatility

FinTech and AI boost bank stability with Islamic banks benefiting most

Digital colonialism fears rise as Africa lacks resources to manage AI risks

Feminist AI framework pushes back against eurocentric and androcentric AI models

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025