WTO Panel Sides with Indonesia in EU Biodiesel Tariff Dispute

A World Trade Organization panel has ruled in favor of Indonesia in a dispute against the European Union concerning duties on biodiesel imports, according to a document released on Friday.

The WTO panel determined that the EU's duties on Indonesian biodiesel imports contravened the organization's Subsidies and Countervailing Measures Agreement. Consequently, the EU has been urged to align its trade practices with WTO regulations. Indonesia, which holds the title of the world's largest palm oil producer, applauded the ruling, with its chief economic minister, Airlangga Hartarto, noting preparations for implementation.

However, any appeal against the decision faces uncertainty, as the WTO's appellate body has been inactive since 2019 following the U.S. administration's blockade of new judge appointments. The EU, a major market for Indonesian palm oil products, remains a crucial partner despite the dispute.