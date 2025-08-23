Left Menu

WTO Panel Sides with Indonesia in EU Biodiesel Tariff Dispute

A WTO panel has backed Indonesia in its dispute with the EU over countervailing duties on biodiesel imports. The EU is advised to align its measures with WTO rules. Indonesia appreciates the decision, while the appeal process remains in limbo due to the non-operational WTO appellate body.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-08-2025 10:35 IST | Created: 23-08-2025 10:35 IST
WTO Panel Sides with Indonesia in EU Biodiesel Tariff Dispute
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A World Trade Organization panel has ruled in favor of Indonesia in a dispute against the European Union concerning duties on biodiesel imports, according to a document released on Friday.

The WTO panel determined that the EU's duties on Indonesian biodiesel imports contravened the organization's Subsidies and Countervailing Measures Agreement. Consequently, the EU has been urged to align its trade practices with WTO regulations. Indonesia, which holds the title of the world's largest palm oil producer, applauded the ruling, with its chief economic minister, Airlangga Hartarto, noting preparations for implementation.

However, any appeal against the decision faces uncertainty, as the WTO's appellate body has been inactive since 2019 following the U.S. administration's blockade of new judge appointments. The EU, a major market for Indonesian palm oil products, remains a crucial partner despite the dispute.

TRENDING

1
India's Looming Health Crisis: The NCD Epidemic Threat

India's Looming Health Crisis: The NCD Epidemic Threat

 India
2
Kurdish Recruitment: A Path to Inclusion in Afrin's Security Forces

Kurdish Recruitment: A Path to Inclusion in Afrin's Security Forces

 Syria
3
Controversy in Kashmir: Government's Takeover of Schools Sparks Political Backlash

Controversy in Kashmir: Government's Takeover of Schools Sparks Political Ba...

 India
4
PM Modi Highlights India's Space-Tech Integration and Vision for Future

PM Modi Highlights India's Space-Tech Integration and Vision for Future

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hybrid deep learning strengthens GDP forecasting amid economic volatility

FinTech and AI boost bank stability with Islamic banks benefiting most

Digital colonialism fears rise as Africa lacks resources to manage AI risks

Feminist AI framework pushes back against eurocentric and androcentric AI models

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025