Security-Driven Tree Transplantation Inside Parliament Complex

A significant move is underway to transplant a lone tree standing at Gaj Dwar, a prime entry of the new Parliament building. This decision comes after the Special Protection Group (SPG), responsible for the security of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, identified the tree as a potential security hindrance.

The decision involves multiple agencies, including the Central Public Works Department (CPWD) and the Delhi Forest Department. The tree in question is a silver trumpet tree, known for its vibrant yellow blooms and common presence in public spaces. Preparations for its relocation to Prerna Sthal are in earnest, with strict conditions applied by the forest department.

The CPWD will plant ten native saplings at the chosen site as part of compensatory measures and has deposited a refundable security with the department. This initiative highlights the delicate balance between ensuring security and maintaining environmental protocols within high-profile government premises.

