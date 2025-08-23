Left Menu

Gujarat High Court Revokes Remission of TADA Convict in MLA Murder Case

The Gujarat High Court annulled the illegal remission of Aniruddhsinh Jadeja, convicted for the 1989 murder of Congress MLA Popat Sorathiya and offenses under TADA, ordering his surrender within two weeks. The court criticized the unauthorized pardon and demanded adherence to Supreme Court and NALSA protocols.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 23-08-2025 13:59 IST | Created: 23-08-2025 13:59 IST
Gujarat High Court Revokes Remission of TADA Convict in MLA Murder Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Gujarat High Court has nullified the remission granted to Aniruddhsinh Jadeja, a TADA convict serving a life sentence for the 1989 murder of Congress MLA Popat Sorathiya. The court deemed the remission illegal, ordering Jadeja to surrender within two weeks.

Justice Hasmukh Suthar criticized the unauthorized pardon by T S Bisht, the former ADGP, as "erroneous and contrary to law," citing a lack of jurisdiction. The state government was instructed to reassess Jadeja's remission eligibility based on Supreme Court guidelines and NALSA's Standard Operating Procedure.

Sorathiya's murder occurred on Independence Day 1989, with Jadeja acquitted by a special TADA judge after witness hostilities, but later convicted by the Supreme Court under IPC section 302. Despite Jadeja's remission claims and subsequent legal challenges, the courts have maintained a firm stance on procedural adherence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sri Lanka's Former President Faces Legal Turmoil Amid Health Concerns

Sri Lanka's Former President Faces Legal Turmoil Amid Health Concerns

 Sri Lanka
2
AIADMK's Stand Against Methane Project Sparks Hope for Tamil Nadu Farmers

AIADMK's Stand Against Methane Project Sparks Hope for Tamil Nadu Farmers

 India
3
Dueling Ideologies: B Sudershan Reddy Speaks on Vice Presidential Race

Dueling Ideologies: B Sudershan Reddy Speaks on Vice Presidential Race

 India
4
Government's Stance on Farmer Compensation Sparks Controversy

Government's Stance on Farmer Compensation Sparks Controversy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hybrid deep learning strengthens GDP forecasting amid economic volatility

FinTech and AI boost bank stability with Islamic banks benefiting most

Digital colonialism fears rise as Africa lacks resources to manage AI risks

Feminist AI framework pushes back against eurocentric and androcentric AI models

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025