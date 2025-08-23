Gujarat High Court Revokes Remission of TADA Convict in MLA Murder Case

The Gujarat High Court has nullified the remission granted to Aniruddhsinh Jadeja, a TADA convict serving a life sentence for the 1989 murder of Congress MLA Popat Sorathiya. The court deemed the remission illegal, ordering Jadeja to surrender within two weeks.

Justice Hasmukh Suthar criticized the unauthorized pardon by T S Bisht, the former ADGP, as "erroneous and contrary to law," citing a lack of jurisdiction. The state government was instructed to reassess Jadeja's remission eligibility based on Supreme Court guidelines and NALSA's Standard Operating Procedure.

Sorathiya's murder occurred on Independence Day 1989, with Jadeja acquitted by a special TADA judge after witness hostilities, but later convicted by the Supreme Court under IPC section 302. Despite Jadeja's remission claims and subsequent legal challenges, the courts have maintained a firm stance on procedural adherence.

(With inputs from agencies.)