Controversy Over Virtual Evidence in Courtrooms

The Delhi High Court Bar Association (DHCBA) has openly criticized a recent notification issued by the lieutenant governor. The directive allows police personnel to provide evidence in court through video conferencing from police stations, a move the association believes compromises fair trial principles.

The DHCBA's executive committee has called for the immediate withdrawal of the notification. They argue that it opposes the fundamental doctrines of justice and fair trial. The committee warns that implementing this measure could threaten the trial process, potentially affecting case outcomes.

The notification, dated August 13, officially designates video conferencing rooms within police stations as approved locations for officers to testify in court remotely. The DHCBA is firm in its resolution against this change, urging a reconsideration to uphold judicial integrity.

