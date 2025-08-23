Left Menu

India's Growing Mediation Momentum

India is urged to bolster its pool of international mediators to efficiently manage the rising number of mediation cases, according to the Singapore International Mediation Centre (SIMC). The country is witnessing an increased demand for mediation as it offers quicker, cost-effective dispute resolution compared to arbitration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Singapore | Updated: 23-08-2025 16:04 IST | Created: 23-08-2025 16:04 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
As India's economy continues to grow at a robust pace of 6.5%, the country faces an increasing need to strengthen its mediation capabilities to manage trade and contract disputes effectively. This was highlighted by the Singapore International Mediation Centre (SIMC), which has reported a surge in mediation cases originating from India.

SIMC Chief Executive Officer Chuan Wee Meng emphasized that mediation is quickly becoming the preferred method for dispute resolution due to its efficiency and lower costs compared to traditional arbitration. To address the escalating demand, SIMC plans to restart training programs for international mediators, including those from India.

Moreover, India has taken significant legislative steps, such as amending the Commercial Courts Act in 2018 and enacting the Mediation Act 2023, solidifying mediation's role in the judicial process. Indian entities account for a significant portion of SIMC's international clients, reaffirming the trust in Singapore's expertise in dispute resolution, especially with India poised to ratify the Singapore Convention on Mediation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

