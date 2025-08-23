Left Menu

Drug Trafficking Bust in Itanagar: Two Arrested

Police in Itanagar have apprehended two individuals suspected of involvement in drug trafficking. A vehicle stop led to the seizure of heroin, cash, and other items. The police have registered a case under the NDPS Act and are investigating the supply chain.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Itanagar | Updated: 23-08-2025 16:35 IST | Created: 23-08-2025 16:35 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant crackdown, the Itanagar police have arrested two individuals linked to the illegal drug trade within the capital complex. The operation occurred after authorities intercepted a suspicious vehicle on Friday night.

With the assistance of special judicial magistrate (Narcotics) Oli Koyu and an independent witness, law enforcement personnel conducted a thorough search of the vehicle. This led to the discovery and seizure of over 10 vials of heroin, weighing approximately 2.50 grams, along with cash.

Following the seizure, a case has been registered at Chimpu police station in line with the NDPS Act. Investigations are now underway as police aim to uncover the broader network involved in the trafficking operation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

