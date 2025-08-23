Lifeline in Crisis: Delhi Government's Vital Financial Aid

In response to various crises and devastating events, the Delhi government has shown a steady commitment to supporting those in need. Over the last five years, financial aid totaling Rs 16.6 crore has been disbursed to about 345 individuals dealing with distress, involving incidents like marriage challenges, accidents, and violent crimes.

According to a document accessed by PTI, the LG/CM Relief Fund, operated by the Finance Department, has provided crucial assistance to the victims of the Anaj Mandi fire incident, next of kin affected by violent events, and those grappling with personal tragedies.

In notable cases, such as the brutal murder of photographer Ankit Saxena, financial interventions have provided some measure of relief to grieving families. As the government opens its coffers to assist in recovery, it's a testament to their ongoing pledge to care for Delhi's citizens during their darkest hours.

