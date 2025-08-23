BJP Hails Government's Bold Takeover of JeI-Affiliated Schools in Kashmir

The Jammu and Kashmir BJP has endorsed the government's takeover of over 200 schools affiliated to the banned Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI) in the valley. According to BJP vice president Priya Sethi, this move effectively secures the future of thousands of students by breaking the cycle of radicalisation.

Sethi critiqued the JeI and its affiliate, Falah-e-Aam Trust (FAT), for allegedly using education as a tool for spreading radical ideology. Accusing the JeI of operating under an anti-national agenda, she emphasized that the recent government seizure of 215 schools is a vital step to halt this exploitation.

The action is presented as part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mission to protect the youth from radical influences, ensuring educational environments are free from indoctrination. Sethi highlighted the government's role in providing an educational atmosphere of positivity and patriotism, and assured transparency and quality under its supervision.

(With inputs from agencies.)