Left Menu

BJP Hails Government's Bold Takeover of JeI-Affiliated Schools in Kashmir

The Jammu and Kashmir BJP supports the government's takeover of schools linked to the banned Jamaat-e-Islami, claiming it secures education from radicalisation. They laud Prime Minister Narendra Modi's efforts in safeguarding education and promoting unity, stating the move ensures a progressive academic environment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 23-08-2025 17:40 IST | Created: 23-08-2025 17:40 IST
BJP Hails Government's Bold Takeover of JeI-Affiliated Schools in Kashmir
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Jammu and Kashmir BJP has endorsed the government's takeover of over 200 schools affiliated to the banned Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI) in the valley. According to BJP vice president Priya Sethi, this move effectively secures the future of thousands of students by breaking the cycle of radicalisation.

Sethi critiqued the JeI and its affiliate, Falah-e-Aam Trust (FAT), for allegedly using education as a tool for spreading radical ideology. Accusing the JeI of operating under an anti-national agenda, she emphasized that the recent government seizure of 215 schools is a vital step to halt this exploitation.

The action is presented as part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mission to protect the youth from radical influences, ensuring educational environments are free from indoctrination. Sethi highlighted the government's role in providing an educational atmosphere of positivity and patriotism, and assured transparency and quality under its supervision.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sri Lanka's Former President Faces Legal Turmoil Amid Health Concerns

Sri Lanka's Former President Faces Legal Turmoil Amid Health Concerns

 Sri Lanka
2
AIADMK's Stand Against Methane Project Sparks Hope for Tamil Nadu Farmers

AIADMK's Stand Against Methane Project Sparks Hope for Tamil Nadu Farmers

 India
3
Dueling Ideologies: B Sudershan Reddy Speaks on Vice Presidential Race

Dueling Ideologies: B Sudershan Reddy Speaks on Vice Presidential Race

 India
4
Government's Stance on Farmer Compensation Sparks Controversy

Government's Stance on Farmer Compensation Sparks Controversy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hybrid deep learning strengthens GDP forecasting amid economic volatility

FinTech and AI boost bank stability with Islamic banks benefiting most

Digital colonialism fears rise as Africa lacks resources to manage AI risks

Feminist AI framework pushes back against eurocentric and androcentric AI models

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025