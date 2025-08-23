Punjab's Ration Card Controversy: AAP vs. BJP

In Punjab, a political storm brews as Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann staunchly opposes the BJP-led Centre's directive to remove over eight lakh ration cardholders from the National Food Security Act benefits.

Claiming the criteria to determine ineligibility are flawed, Mann argues this move jeopardizes 32 lakh people relying on the public distribution system. He questions the logic of linking beneficiaries' eligibility to ownership of a car or 2.5 acres of land.

As tensions rise, Mann, citing his commitment to Punjab's poor, vows no ration card will be cut under his watch, while dismissing the BJP's campaign efforts as misleading.

