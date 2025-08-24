A New Dawn: Transformation in Kashmir's Economic and Social Landscape

The Kashmir Valley is experiencing a vital shift in both security and economic spheres, according to Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha. He emphasized the decline in terrorist influence, with regions like Pulwama witnessing significant industrial growth.

Addressing the Indian Chamber of Commerce, Sinha noted only one local terror recruit this year and highlighted vigorous youth participation in national campaigns, displaying a shift in community dynamics.

Remarkable changes include a bustling Lal Chowk, a decline in strikes, and widespread opposition against terrorism. This substantial turnaround marks a pivotal moment for Kashmir, triggering hope for sustained prosperity and peace.

