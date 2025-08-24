Left Menu

A New Dawn: Transformation in Kashmir's Economic and Social Landscape

Kashmir's socio-economic environment is undergoing a positive transformation with reduced terror activities. Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha highlights increased industrial investments in districts like Pulwama, which now see youth actively participating in national movements. Community shifts reflect growing defiance against terrorism, promising a brighter future for the valley.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 24-08-2025 09:54 IST | Created: 24-08-2025 09:54 IST
A New Dawn: Transformation in Kashmir's Economic and Social Landscape
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Kashmir Valley is experiencing a vital shift in both security and economic spheres, according to Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha. He emphasized the decline in terrorist influence, with regions like Pulwama witnessing significant industrial growth.

Addressing the Indian Chamber of Commerce, Sinha noted only one local terror recruit this year and highlighted vigorous youth participation in national campaigns, displaying a shift in community dynamics.

Remarkable changes include a bustling Lal Chowk, a decline in strikes, and widespread opposition against terrorism. This substantial turnaround marks a pivotal moment for Kashmir, triggering hope for sustained prosperity and peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Niko Kovac: Leading Borussia Dortmund's Resurgence

Niko Kovac: Leading Borussia Dortmund's Resurgence

 Germany
2
Modern Pentathlon's New Challenge: Embracing Obstacle Course Racing

Modern Pentathlon's New Challenge: Embracing Obstacle Course Racing

 Global
3
Ladakh's First Snowfall: Scenic White Blanket and Weather Warnings

Ladakh's First Snowfall: Scenic White Blanket and Weather Warnings

 India
4
Tragic Fire: Teacher's Note Points to Harassment

Tragic Fire: Teacher's Note Points to Harassment

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sharing the Load: Turning Everyday Laundry into a Driver of Sustainable Development

Cross-Border Migration’s Hidden Cost: Widening Gender Gap in Latin America’s Workforce

From School to Marriage: How Droughts in Childhood Limit Women’s Futures Across Generations

Study Finds Peru’s Taxes and Transfers Deepen Gender Inequality in Urban Families

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025