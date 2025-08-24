Charges Filed in Shocking Campus Crime: Law Student Gang-Rape Case

A charge sheet has been filed against four individuals accused of the gang-rape of a law student on a college campus in Kolkata. The crime took place two months ago, according to police reports.

The legal document was submitted to the Court of Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Alipore, with Monojit Mishra, a former student and the main accused, named alongside three others. The charges include gang rape, wrongful confinement, and other serious offenses.

All four accused are currently in judicial custody. Mishra, earlier employed at the college, was fired following the allegations, and his associates, who were also college students, were expelled from the institution.

(With inputs from agencies.)