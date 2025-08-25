Left Menu

Supreme Court Empowers Crime Victims: New Rights to File Appeals

The Supreme Court ruled that crime victims can appeal against acquittals, extending this right to their legal heirs. The judgment ensures victims' appeals are on par with those of convicted individuals. It underscores Section 372 of CrPC, asserting victims' rights to seek justice, even posthumously.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-08-2025 11:56 IST | Created: 25-08-2025 11:56 IST
Supreme Court Empowers Crime Victims: New Rights to File Appeals
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a landmark judgment, the Supreme Court has empowered victims of crime by granting them the right to appeal against the acquittal of accused individuals. This significant decision places the rights of crime victims on an equal footing with those of the accused, ensuring a balanced approach to justice.

The bench, comprising Justices B V Nagarathna and K V Viswanathan, emphasized that victims should have the same opportunity to pursue appeals as convicted persons. They highlighted the importance of Section 372 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), which provides victims the right to appeal irrespective of their role in the initial complaint.

Moreover, the court clarified that legal heirs of victims have the authority to continue appeals if the original appellant passes away during the process. This ruling, dated August 22, strengthens the victims' ability to seek redress and underscores the court's commitment to a fair judicial system.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Fitch Maintains India's 'BBB-' Rating Amid Robust Growth Prospects

Fitch Maintains India's 'BBB-' Rating Amid Robust Growth Prospects

 India
2
Indonesian Protests Surge Against Legislators' Lavish Pay

Indonesian Protests Surge Against Legislators' Lavish Pay

 Indonesia
3
Delhi High Court Refuses to Stay Trial Against Gautam Gambhir in Drug Distribution Case

Delhi High Court Refuses to Stay Trial Against Gautam Gambhir in Drug Distri...

 India
4
Unveiling the Checua: A Lost Lineage in Colombian History

Unveiling the Checua: A Lost Lineage in Colombian History

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Community Deliberation Shifts Local Funds Toward Climate Adaptation in Indonesia

The Gambia’s Economy Rebounds, Yet Rising Debt Casts a Long Shadow on Progress

Indonesia Faces Unequal Burden as Coal Transition Threatens Jobs and Livelihoods

CBAM to Reshape Global Trade: Developing Nations Face Risks, Some See Opportunities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025