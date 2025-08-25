Supreme Court Empowers Crime Victims: New Rights to File Appeals

In a landmark judgment, the Supreme Court has empowered victims of crime by granting them the right to appeal against the acquittal of accused individuals. This significant decision places the rights of crime victims on an equal footing with those of the accused, ensuring a balanced approach to justice.

The bench, comprising Justices B V Nagarathna and K V Viswanathan, emphasized that victims should have the same opportunity to pursue appeals as convicted persons. They highlighted the importance of Section 372 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), which provides victims the right to appeal irrespective of their role in the initial complaint.

Moreover, the court clarified that legal heirs of victims have the authority to continue appeals if the original appellant passes away during the process. This ruling, dated August 22, strengthens the victims' ability to seek redress and underscores the court's commitment to a fair judicial system.

