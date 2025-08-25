Left Menu

Ajay Kumar Bhalla Sworn In as Nagaland Governor Amid Controversy

Ajay Kumar Bhalla was sworn in as the 22nd governor of Nagaland. Following the death of Governor La Ganesan, Bhalla takes on additional responsibilities. The ceremony faced a boycott by several tribal groups demanding changes to the state's job reservation policy.

Ajay Kumar Bhalla
  • Country:
  • India

Ajay Kumar Bhalla took the oath as Nagaland's 22nd governor at Raj Bhavan, following the demise of previous Governor La Ganesan. Chief Justice of the Gauhati High Court, Ashutosh Kumar, administered the oath.

The ceremony, attended by Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio and other dignitaries, saw Bhalla interact with the state cabinet and inspect a ceremonial guard of honor. A reception concluded the program, although some tribal groups boycotted it.

This boycott stemmed from a long-standing demand to review Nagaland's job reservation policy for backward tribes. The government has announced the formation of a Reservation Review Commission, but tribal representatives have pushed for direct inclusion in the commission, vowing to boycott state events until their demands are met.

(With inputs from agencies.)

