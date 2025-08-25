Israel Offers Assistance in Lebanon's Effort to Disarm Hezbollah
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced Israel's readiness to assist Lebanon in disarming the Hezbollah group, aligned with Iran. This follows Lebanon's cabinet approval of a U.S. disarmament plan. The move is seen as a step toward addressing regional security challenges.
In a significant political development, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has expressed Israel's willingness to assist Lebanon in its efforts to disarm Hezbollah, a group known for its alignment with Iran. The announcement came via a statement from Netanyahu's office on Monday.
This offer follows a strategic decision by the Lebanese cabinet earlier this month, where they endorsed a U.S.-backed plan aimed at disarming the Hezbollah organization. The approval marks a critical step in addressing the persistent security challenges in the region.
The collaboration between Lebanon and Israel, traditionally adversaries, highlights the complex geopolitical landscape of the Middle East, as both nations work towards the collective goal of regional stability.
(With inputs from agencies.)
