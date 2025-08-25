Left Menu

Israel Offers Assistance in Lebanon's Effort to Disarm Hezbollah

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced Israel's readiness to assist Lebanon in disarming the Hezbollah group, aligned with Iran. This follows Lebanon's cabinet approval of a U.S. disarmament plan. The move is seen as a step toward addressing regional security challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-08-2025 13:29 IST | Created: 25-08-2025 13:29 IST
Israel Offers Assistance in Lebanon's Effort to Disarm Hezbollah
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant political development, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has expressed Israel's willingness to assist Lebanon in its efforts to disarm Hezbollah, a group known for its alignment with Iran. The announcement came via a statement from Netanyahu's office on Monday.

This offer follows a strategic decision by the Lebanese cabinet earlier this month, where they endorsed a U.S.-backed plan aimed at disarming the Hezbollah organization. The approval marks a critical step in addressing the persistent security challenges in the region.

The collaboration between Lebanon and Israel, traditionally adversaries, highlights the complex geopolitical landscape of the Middle East, as both nations work towards the collective goal of regional stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Unveiling the Checua: A Lost Lineage in Colombian History

Unveiling the Checua: A Lost Lineage in Colombian History

 Global
2
Rahul Patil Switches Sides: A Political Shift in Maharashtra

Rahul Patil Switches Sides: A Political Shift in Maharashtra

 India
3
Global Cues Boost Indian Equities as IT Sector Leads

Global Cues Boost Indian Equities as IT Sector Leads

 India
4
U.S. Open Chaos: Medvedev's Meltdown Amidst Court Intrusion

U.S. Open Chaos: Medvedev's Meltdown Amidst Court Intrusion

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Community Deliberation Shifts Local Funds Toward Climate Adaptation in Indonesia

The Gambia’s Economy Rebounds, Yet Rising Debt Casts a Long Shadow on Progress

Indonesia Faces Unequal Burden as Coal Transition Threatens Jobs and Livelihoods

CBAM to Reshape Global Trade: Developing Nations Face Risks, Some See Opportunities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025