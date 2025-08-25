Left Menu

Unveiling the Ladki Bahin Yojana Scam: A Call for Transparency in Maharashtra

NCP leader Supriya Sule alleges a Rs 4,800 crore scam in Maharashtra's Ladki Bahin Yojana. She demands a white paper and inquiry, questioning beneficiary omissions and software integrity, while urging government intervention. Controversial delimitation of wards and non-operational infrastructure issues also remain concerns.

In a charged press conference, NCP (SP) leader Supriya Sule levied serious accusations against the Maharashtra government, alleging a massive Rs 4,800-crore scam within the Ladki Bahin Yojana. Sule pushed for transparency by demanding a comprehensive white paper and an in-depth inquiry into the financial assistance scheme intended for women.

Raising critical questions, Sule noted that a significant number of beneficiaries have reportedly been omitted, with inexplicable criteria leading to the removal of 25-26 lakh names, including two lakh from Pune. She highlighted concerns that men had been mistakenly included in the scheme, sparking doubts about the operational software and accountability mechanisms in place.

Further amplifying her critique, Sule addressed related socio-political issues, such as the contentious delimitation of wards for civic polls and non-functional infrastructure projects. Her confrontation with the state's governance points to broader dissatisfaction with political priorities and transparency practices ahead of key elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

