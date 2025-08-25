Left Menu

UK Government to Expedite Asylum Appeals with Independent Body

The UK government plans to establish an independent body aimed at speeding up decision-making on asylum appeals to tackle a growing backlog. The new body will prioritize cases involving asylum accommodation and foreign offenders, with a statutory 24-week timeframe for appeals to be resolved.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 25-08-2025 14:14 IST | Created: 25-08-2025 14:14 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The UK government announced the creation of an independent body to expedite asylum appeal cases, addressing a significant backlog. The new agency aims to accelerate decisions on whether refugees can be granted asylum in the UK.

Home Secretary Yvette Cooper criticized the previous Conservative administration, blaming them for the backlog. Cooper outlined the Labour government's steps to remedy the situation, including reducing the number of people waiting for initial decisions by 24 percent and increasing failed asylum returns by 30 percent.

The new body will have the authority to prioritize cases and is designed to be independent, utilizing professionally trained adjudicators. Additionally, the government is introducing a 24-week timeframe for the First Tier Tribunal to determine appeals, based on faster systems in other European countries.

