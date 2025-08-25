Left Menu

Tragic Discovery: Missing Woman Found in Arabian Sea

The body of a 19-year-old woman reported missing was discovered in the Arabian Sea at Cuffe Parade, south Mumbai. After washing ashore, her body was sent for postmortem. Living at Machhimar Nagar, she went missing Sunday morning. A police investigation into her death is ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 25-08-2025 16:03 IST | Created: 25-08-2025 16:03 IST
Tragic Discovery: Missing Woman Found in Arabian Sea
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The tragic case of a missing 19-year-old reached a somber conclusion when her body was discovered in the Arabian Sea at Cuffe Parade in south Mumbai, authorities reported on Monday.

The lifeless body washed ashore behind Princess Road and was promptly sent to a government hospital for postmortem examination, according to police officials.

Residing in Machhimar Nagar, the young woman was reported missing by her parents after she vanished on Sunday morning. An investigation into the circumstances of her death remains underway, police confirmed.

TRENDING

1
RBI Governor Calls for Robust Financial and Corporate Partnership to Drive Economic Growth

RBI Governor Calls for Robust Financial and Corporate Partnership to Drive E...

 India
2
Weight Woes: Neha Sangwan Faces Two-Year Ban Post World Championship Disqualification

Weight Woes: Neha Sangwan Faces Two-Year Ban Post World Championship Disqual...

 India
3
Indian Banks' Push for M&A Funding: A New Era for Corporate Growth

Indian Banks' Push for M&A Funding: A New Era for Corporate Growth

 India
4
Allegations of 'Vote Theft': Congress Marches in Protest

Allegations of 'Vote Theft': Congress Marches in Protest

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Community Deliberation Shifts Local Funds Toward Climate Adaptation in Indonesia

The Gambia’s Economy Rebounds, Yet Rising Debt Casts a Long Shadow on Progress

Indonesia Faces Unequal Burden as Coal Transition Threatens Jobs and Livelihoods

CBAM to Reshape Global Trade: Developing Nations Face Risks, Some See Opportunities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025