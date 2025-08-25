Tragic Discovery: Missing Woman Found in Arabian Sea
The body of a 19-year-old woman reported missing was discovered in the Arabian Sea at Cuffe Parade, south Mumbai. After washing ashore, her body was sent for postmortem. Living at Machhimar Nagar, she went missing Sunday morning. A police investigation into her death is ongoing.
The tragic case of a missing 19-year-old reached a somber conclusion when her body was discovered in the Arabian Sea at Cuffe Parade in south Mumbai, authorities reported on Monday.
The lifeless body washed ashore behind Princess Road and was promptly sent to a government hospital for postmortem examination, according to police officials.
Residing in Machhimar Nagar, the young woman was reported missing by her parents after she vanished on Sunday morning. An investigation into the circumstances of her death remains underway, police confirmed.
