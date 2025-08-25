Gauteng Legislature Pays Tribute to Cultural Icon Nandi Nyembe, Dead at 75

The Gauteng Provincial Legislature’s Portfolio Committee on Sports, Arts, Culture and Recreation (SACR) has joined the nation in mourning the passing of legendary actress Nandi Nyembe, affectionately known as Mam’ Nandi, who died on Saturday, 23 August 2025, at the age of 75.

Committee Chairperson Disebo Tlebere described Nyembe as more than just a performer, calling her a cultural torchbearer whose work reflected the struggles, triumphs, and resilience of South Africans.

“Mam’ Nandi was more than an actress. She was a cultural torchbearer whose work reflected the resilience, struggles and triumphs of South Africans. She gave voice to our stories and left an indelible mark on the nation’s artistic and cultural landscape. Her passing is a tremendous loss not only to the creative sector, but to the soul of our country,” Tlebere said in a tribute message.

A Storied Career Across Stage and Screen

Nyembe’s acting career spanned several decades, during which she became a household name across South Africa. Her most iconic role came as Nandi Sibiya in the SABC drama Zone 14, where she captivated audiences with her authenticity and commanding presence.

She also starred in some of the most influential South African television productions, including:

Yizo Yizo

Izoso Connexion

Isibaya

Isithembiso

House of Zwide

Beyond television, Mam’ Nandi also graced the big screen. Her versatility shone through in acclaimed films such as:

Saturday Night at the Palace (1987)

Reasonable Man (1999)

Yesterday (2004) – South Africa’s first Oscar-nominated film in the Best Foreign Language category.

Through these roles, she not only entertained but also helped document South Africa’s evolving social and cultural identity.

A National Loss

The Committee extended its condolences to Nyembe’s family, colleagues, and millions of fans, both in South Africa and abroad.

“Her passing marks not only the departure of an extraordinary actress, but also a cultural icon whose artistry touched generations. The Committee salutes Mam’ Nandi for her remarkable contribution to the performing arts and her role in shaping South Africa’s cultural identity,” the statement read.

The announcement of Nyembe’s death was made jointly by her family and the Department of Sport, Arts and Culture, underscoring the national significance of her contribution to the arts.

Celebrating Her Legacy

Tributes have since poured in from across the entertainment industry, with fellow actors, directors, and fans remembering her as a mentor, a motherly figure, and a pioneer whose career paved the way for younger generations of actors.

Cultural commentators have noted that Nyembe’s work consistently highlighted the resilience of South Africans, whether through portrayals of strong matriarchs or nuanced characters navigating social upheaval.

Her legacy will endure through the countless lives she touched—on screen, on stage, and within the broader cultural landscape of South Africa.

As the nation bids farewell to Mam’ Nandi, her body of work remains a living testament to South African storytelling, cultural pride, and artistic excellence.