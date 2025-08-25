Supreme Court Elevates Justices: A Pathway to Leadership

The Supreme Court collegium has proposed Justices Alok Aradhe and Vipul Manubhai Pancholi for elevation, enhancing the apex court's full sanctioned strength of 34 judges, subject to governmental nod. This significant move comes after careful deliberation by the five-member collegium, including CJI B R Gavai.

Justice Pancholi, slated to potentially succeed as Chief Justice of India in October 2031, following Justice Joymalya Bagchi's retirement, illustrates the long-term vision of the judiciary in maintaining stability at the helm. His career spans substantial contributions, including his tenure as Chief Justice at Patna High Court.

The recommendation fortifies the judiciary as Justice Aradhe, with a diverse legal track record across several High Courts, joins the cadre. Both justices bring a wealth of experience and are anticipated to contribute significantly to the Supreme Court's judicial processes.

