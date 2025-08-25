Left Menu

Supreme Court Elevates Justices: A Pathway to Leadership

The Supreme Court collegium recommended Justices Alok Aradhe and Vipul Manubhai Pancholi for elevation to the top court. Justice Pancholi is positioned to become Chief Justice of India in 2031. Both appointments would restore the Supreme Court to its full strength of 34 judges, pending government approval.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-08-2025 19:07 IST | Created: 25-08-2025 19:07 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court collegium has proposed Justices Alok Aradhe and Vipul Manubhai Pancholi for elevation, enhancing the apex court's full sanctioned strength of 34 judges, subject to governmental nod. This significant move comes after careful deliberation by the five-member collegium, including CJI B R Gavai.

Justice Pancholi, slated to potentially succeed as Chief Justice of India in October 2031, following Justice Joymalya Bagchi's retirement, illustrates the long-term vision of the judiciary in maintaining stability at the helm. His career spans substantial contributions, including his tenure as Chief Justice at Patna High Court.

The recommendation fortifies the judiciary as Justice Aradhe, with a diverse legal track record across several High Courts, joins the cadre. Both justices bring a wealth of experience and are anticipated to contribute significantly to the Supreme Court's judicial processes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

